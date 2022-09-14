Previous
Room of Silence by rensala
256 / 365

Room of Silence

I sat in the Sacristy in the Fraumunster Church for about 25 minutes. Such a beautiful and peaceful space to meditate.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
This have a real feel of solemnity.
September 14th, 2022  
