Fritschi Fountain by rensala
260 / 365

Fritschi Fountain


The Fritschi Fountain is located on Kapellplatz near St Peter’s Chapel and was built in 1918. The Renaissance style fountains have painted allegoric figures on top. The four column masks on the column represent Fritschi, his wife, a nursemaid and a servant and there are four fools spewing water from goat horns near the base. Actually, I thought they looked very much like Toby Jug figurines. Apparently the story of the legendary Brother Fritschi plays an important role in Lucerne’s Carnival tradition and dates back to about 1450.
Renee Salamon

