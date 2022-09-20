Sign up
Previous
Next
262 / 365
Reincarnation in Weggis…
… of the lowly phone booth into a wonderful lending library for all. I’ve been told by some of you they exist in London so this will be one of my photo projects soon. Great chess set too.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
1
0
ace
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
259
211
260
110
261
212
213
262
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th August 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mobile
,
library
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Diana
ace
How lovely, looking forward to seeing your posts.
September 20th, 2022
