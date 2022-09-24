Previous
Next
Schanzengraben Promenade by rensala
266 / 365

Schanzengraben Promenade

Back to Zurich, I walked along this pretty promenade towards my son’s office. Took this shot from one of the bridges - I couldn’t believe how all the blues and greens blended in together.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise