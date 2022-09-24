Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
266 / 365
Schanzengraben Promenade
Back to Zurich, I walked along this pretty promenade towards my son’s office. Took this shot from one of the bridges - I couldn’t believe how all the blues and greens blended in together.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
596
photos
130
followers
252
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Latest from all albums
113
214
264
114
215
216
265
266
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th August 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
blues
,
greens
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close