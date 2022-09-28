Sign up
L’âge d’or
Back to the Kunsthaus, Zurich Rodin’s magnificent statue in a roomful of exquisite masters.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th August 2022 2:15pm
shadow
,
art
,
statue
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, so much to see in this wonderful museum.
September 28th, 2022
