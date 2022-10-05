Sign up
277 / 365
A quiet space
.. in one of the panelled living rooms at Braziers Park - lots of cosy old sofas and beautiful light coming in through the gothic windows.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
windows
room
living
KV
ace
Lovely light… what a delightful room with the antique sofas.
October 5th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Looks so inviting.
October 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely looking room with a very nice window. This would be a nice reading room.
October 5th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely light
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
I love those old sofas and the window are amazing!
October 5th, 2022
