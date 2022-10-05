Previous
Next
A quiet space by rensala
277 / 365

A quiet space

.. in one of the panelled living rooms at Braziers Park - lots of cosy old sofas and beautiful light coming in through the gothic windows.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely light… what a delightful room with the antique sofas.
October 5th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Looks so inviting.
October 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely looking room with a very nice window. This would be a nice reading room.
October 5th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely light
October 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
I love those old sofas and the window are amazing!
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise