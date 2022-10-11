Sign up
Basking in the sun
Orchids are my most favourite flowers - I have about 20 plants but none look as luscious as these which I saw yesterday.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th October 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
Annie D
ace
absolutely fabulous!
October 11th, 2022
