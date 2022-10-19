Previous
Brain Forest Quipu by rensala
291 / 365

Brain Forest Quipu

Nice outing today to Tate Modern to see two exhibitions. More to come on those. But before we even got to them we saw this exhibit by Chilean artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña who has transformed has transformed the massive Turbine Hall with a multi-media installation made up of sculpture, sound, music, and video, which mourns the destructions of nature and the loss of Indigenous history and culture. If you’d like to know more, here’s a link https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/cecilia-vicu%C3%B1a
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
This looks fabulous. I was hoping to go next week but my friend has made arrangements to go another time! Did you see the Cezanne exhibition!
October 19th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@busylady yes I did - it’s fabulous of course, but so crowded 😔
October 19th, 2022  
