Brain Forest Quipu

Nice outing today to Tate Modern to see two exhibitions. More to come on those. But before we even got to them we saw this exhibit by Chilean artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña who has transformed has transformed the massive Turbine Hall with a multi-media installation made up of sculpture, sound, music, and video, which mourns the destructions of nature and the loss of Indigenous history and culture. If you’d like to know more, here’s a link https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/cecilia-vicu%C3%B1a