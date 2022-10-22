Sign up
294 / 365
Southwark Bridge & Beyond
One of the joys of going to Tate Modern is walking on the Millennium Bridge over the River Thames. Whether a sunny or cloudy day, the views are spectacular from all sides of the compass. this view captures Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
cityscape
Kitty Hawke
ace
Indeed......one of our favourite walks when we come to London.
October 22nd, 2022
