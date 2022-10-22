Previous
Southwark Bridge & Beyond by rensala
Southwark Bridge & Beyond

One of the joys of going to Tate Modern is walking on the Millennium Bridge over the River Thames. Whether a sunny or cloudy day, the views are spectacular from all sides of the compass. this view captures Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Renee Salamon

Kitty Hawke ace
Indeed......one of our favourite walks when we come to London.
October 22nd, 2022  
