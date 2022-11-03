Sign up
306 / 365
Morning Fog
No curtain required today to achieve the effect!
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
714
photos
138
followers
256
following
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2022 6:47am
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
fog
Diana
ace
What a great capture and mood.
November 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great shot, so atmospheric. fav.
November 3rd, 2022
Wylie
ace
ooo, mysterious fog, fav
November 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Lovely misty morning
November 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very magical and mystical.
November 3rd, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Perfect capture of the mood at the time. Not a day when one would want out for a walk.
November 3rd, 2022
