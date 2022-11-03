Previous
Morning Fog by rensala
306 / 365

Morning Fog

No curtain required today to achieve the effect!
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
What a great capture and mood.
November 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great shot, so atmospheric. fav.
November 3rd, 2022  
Wylie ace
ooo, mysterious fog, fav
November 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Lovely misty morning
November 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very magical and mystical.
November 3rd, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Perfect capture of the mood at the time. Not a day when one would want out for a walk.
November 3rd, 2022  
