What a difference a day makes by rensala
What a difference a day makes

Same view as yesterday from a freezing cold balcony.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala

Diana ace
such a great atmospheric shot, hope it warms up today.
November 8th, 2022  
Wylie ace
It looks bleak but in a very arty way!
November 8th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
love the mood and atmosphere
November 8th, 2022  
