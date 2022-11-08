Sign up
311 / 365
What a difference a day makes
Same view as yesterday from a freezing cold balcony.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
729
photos
138
followers
256
following
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
258
259
157
309
158
310
260
311
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th November 2022 7:10am
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
misty
Diana
ace
such a great atmospheric shot, hope it warms up today.
November 8th, 2022
Wylie
ace
It looks bleak but in a very arty way!
November 8th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
November 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
love the mood and atmosphere
November 8th, 2022
