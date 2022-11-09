Sign up
Bye Bye Piestany
The grounds and woods surrounding the spa are full of statues. I found this one this morning and think it’s a fitting end to a lovely stay. Now a six hour journey back to Krakow, and then a flight home.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th November 2022 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
Wylie
ace
a lovely find and effect. Happy travels.
November 9th, 2022
