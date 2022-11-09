Previous
Next
Bye Bye Piestany by rensala
312 / 365

Bye Bye Piestany

The grounds and woods surrounding the spa are full of statues. I found this one this morning and think it’s a fitting end to a lovely stay. Now a six hour journey back to Krakow, and then a flight home.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
a lovely find and effect. Happy travels.
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise