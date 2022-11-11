Previous
Next
Bursts of Yellow by rensala
314 / 365

Bursts of Yellow

our garden is in full autumn mode and the leaves need raking. On the other hand, they are so pretty and remind me, especially today on Remembrance Day, that the fallen do not always die in vain.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely view. It looks almost like a secret garden.
November 11th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
November 11th, 2022  
Agnes ace
Beautiful garden
November 11th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Your garden looks so peaceful. A nice place to reflect on Remembrance Day. Today is our Veterans Day. I appreciate all the sacrifices they’ve made for us.
November 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely golden yellows! Love your garden. =)
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise