314 / 365
Bursts of Yellow
our garden is in full autumn mode and the leaves need raking. On the other hand, they are so pretty and remind me, especially today on Remembrance Day, that the fallen do not always die in vain.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
738
photos
139
followers
256
following
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th November 2022 10:31am
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
garden
Babs
ace
What a lovely view. It looks almost like a secret garden.
November 11th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
November 11th, 2022
Agnes
ace
Beautiful garden
November 11th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Your garden looks so peaceful. A nice place to reflect on Remembrance Day. Today is our Veterans Day. I appreciate all the sacrifices they’ve made for us.
November 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely golden yellows! Love your garden. =)
November 11th, 2022
