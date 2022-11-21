Previous
Rain rain rain by rensala
324 / 365

Rain rain rain

Looks like we are in for lots now - so the garden is pretty green except for all the yellow leaves from the Wisteria and the golden candle like of the Mahonia. Taking this shot has reminded me to fill my little coloured pops with something soon.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Renee Salamon

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
November 21st, 2022  
