Previous
Next
Xmas Cake - Step 1 by rensala
325 / 365

Xmas Cake - Step 1

We’re off and probably a bit late already. Dried fruit are soaking in brandy today.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. I made mine last week.
November 22nd, 2022  
Fisher Family
A great start!

Ian
November 22nd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Just in time, I’d say. I do like a wedge of Christmas cake
November 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Good , made mine the last week in October a habit from when teaching ( Autumn half term hols! ) now on its weekly feed!!
November 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Yes, please!!!
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise