Previous
Next
328 / 365
Harrods by Night - 2
Rather like this in b&w, what do think and which do you prefer?
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
780
photos
141
followers
259
following
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
325
326
174
276
175
277
327
328
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2022 5:59pm
b&w
,
street-97
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very nice in mono!
November 25th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, works really well in b&w - fav! My last Christmas shots of Harrods were taken from a passing no 14 bus, stranded in a traffic queue!
Ian
November 25th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@fishers
hope you were on the upper deck, would have been a great view
November 25th, 2022
Fisher Family
@rensala
Upper deck, right at the front!
Ian
November 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Looks fabulous but I am more for the colour version 😊
November 25th, 2022
