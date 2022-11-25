Previous
Harrods by Night - 2 by rensala
328 / 365

Harrods by Night - 2

Rather like this in b&w, what do think and which do you prefer?
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very nice in mono!
November 25th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, works really well in b&w - fav! My last Christmas shots of Harrods were taken from a passing no 14 bus, stranded in a traffic queue!

Ian
November 25th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@fishers hope you were on the upper deck, would have been a great view
November 25th, 2022  
Fisher Family
@rensala

Upper deck, right at the front!

Ian
November 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous but I am more for the colour version 😊
November 25th, 2022  
