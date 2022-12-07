Sign up
340 / 365
Making Modernism
Great exhibition at the Royal Academy
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Album
365
Tags
poster
,
art
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
December 7th, 2022
carol white
ace
Great POV and capture
December 7th, 2022
