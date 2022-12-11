Previous
Frosty Morning by rensala
344 / 365

Frosty Morning

It’s cold out there! I’m tucked up in bed with a hot cuppa. Unlikely to emerge for a while.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Very sensible. You have a lovely garden.
December 11th, 2022  
@tinley23 thank you - are you doing same?
December 11th, 2022  
It does look cold, and I would be tucked up inside too. I remember cold in the UK but my blood has gone thin since we came to live in Australia, and I don't think I could cope with cold like that now. If it goes down to 15 c I am rugged up.
December 11th, 2022  
Ooh! baby it is cold outside! just managed to emerge myself!!!!!!!
December 11th, 2022  
