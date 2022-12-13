Previous
Recording by rensala
346 / 365

Recording

Nice afternoon spent in studio today with hubby recording his annual Hanukah programme on Classic FM which will air on Boxing Day (9pm for anyone who is interested)
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Lynn ace
How wonderful - that must have felt quite special!
December 13th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Wow. What sort of things are included in this program? I really like the serious b&w of the mike.
December 13th, 2022  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice shot
December 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot especially on a black background.
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - and a great image to represent the occasion! Super focus and image in b/w! fav
December 13th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh....how interesting to watch it all going on.
December 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
I would love to see that! Most of our friends here are Jewish and that is sure to be special!
December 13th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@randystreat thank you - re the programme- it’s an hour long with classical music on a Jewish theme - plus Thomas tells the story of the festival between pieces - a bit like Desert Island discs
December 13th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you - it’s on radio Classic FM (Global Player App), maybe you can access where you are, I’m not sure
December 13th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Love this shot. Sounds like a great program.
December 13th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@rensala Thank you for the info. I think this station is on a website that i can open. I'm afraid that I have plans Monday afternoon (the program would air live here at 4pm) but in case something changes it would be interesting to listen.
December 13th, 2022  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fantastic shot, the detail works so well in black and white.
December 13th, 2022  
