Frozen by rensala
Frozen

Snow still on the ground here. Too cold to be out today although we’ve had beautiful blue skies. Have a lovely weekend everyone
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and pretty colors.
December 16th, 2022  
