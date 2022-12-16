Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
349 / 365
Frozen
Snow still on the ground here. Too cold to be out today although we’ve had beautiful blue skies. Have a lovely weekend everyone
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
821
photos
145
followers
260
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Latest from all albums
291
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th December 2022 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
stained
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and pretty colors.
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close