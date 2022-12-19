I am a Latke

The festival of Chanukah started last night so we shall be lighting candles over the next 7 days. This is the time when we eat foods fried in oil to celebrate the miracle of a little smidgen of oil lasting for 8 days. The latke is our favourite - usually made from grated potato and onion but there are many variations with carrots, zucchini, sweet potatoes and any other root vegetable you fancy. Thought you might enjoy this little ditti if you have the time. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mwb1PnLcchw