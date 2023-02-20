Sign up
Photo 416
Bath Time
I give my orchids a twice monthly bath - it’s a lot of work moving them all from two rooms into the kitchen but it’s definitely worth it.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
6
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1014
photos
155
followers
219
following
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th February 2023 11:58am
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
Monica
They are beautiful!
February 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What devotion! but worth while to keep them happy - and provides a lovely scene to capture ! fav
February 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So beautiful
February 20th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
What a stunning collection. Fav.
February 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous collection of orchids.
February 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow they sure look healthy!
February 20th, 2023
