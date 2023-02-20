Previous
Next
Bath Time by rensala
Photo 416

Bath Time

I give my orchids a twice monthly bath - it’s a lot of work moving them all from two rooms into the kitchen but it’s definitely worth it.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
They are beautiful!
February 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What devotion! but worth while to keep them happy - and provides a lovely scene to capture ! fav
February 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So beautiful
February 20th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
What a stunning collection. Fav.
February 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous collection of orchids.
February 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow they sure look healthy!
February 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise