Photo 419
A 10th Century Bible
We went to see this most extraordinary Hebrew Bible, the earliest known complete Codex dated c 900, at Sotheby’s in London today where it is on display prior to auction in New York for only an estimated $40million!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
bible
,
codex
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! On so many levels!
February 23rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh fascinating
February 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Extraordinary. Are you going to bid for it?
February 23rd, 2023
