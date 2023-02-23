Previous
A 10th Century Bible by rensala
Photo 419

A 10th Century Bible

We went to see this most extraordinary Hebrew Bible, the earliest known complete Codex dated c 900, at Sotheby’s in London today where it is on display prior to auction in New York for only an estimated $40million!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! On so many levels!
February 23rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh fascinating
February 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Extraordinary. Are you going to bid for it?
February 23rd, 2023  
