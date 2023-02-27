Museum of the Future

We arrived in Dubai in the early hours, and then faced another 45 minute journey to our hotel by the sea. So many skyscrapers and tall structures of every kind to be seen on the way, but this one caught my eye and on cue for today’s Flash of Red circle challenge.



Having looked it up, I can see it’s one of Dubai’s most famous landmarks although there are mixed reviews on the interior. The striking exterior stands out thanks to its artistic use of Arabic calligraphy, which functions as glass windows too. Designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, they reflect lines of inspirational poetry by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Of the three quotes enveloping the facade, one translates to: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create.”