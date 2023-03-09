Previous
The Gherkin 2 by rensala
Photo 433

The Gherkin 2

A different perspective - looks a little like a spaceship landed
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Diana ace
Love the shapes and reflections, such a great perspective too.
March 10th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
It really is such a great building.
March 10th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
It does indeed! Great capture.
March 10th, 2023  
