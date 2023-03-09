Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 433
The Gherkin 2
A different perspective - looks a little like a spaceship landed
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
architecture
,
gherkin
Diana
ace
Love the shapes and reflections, such a great perspective too.
March 10th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
It really is such a great building.
March 10th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
It does indeed! Great capture.
March 10th, 2023
