One Blackfriars by rensala
One Blackfriars

Continuing on my architectural theme this month, here’s another example of a magnificent London high rise, juxtaposition with another modern building. You could almost say it’s a sculpture in its own right.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking buildings.
March 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the way that the glass reflects the surroundings and changes throughout the day.
March 11th, 2023  
Jan Talmon ace
Well spotted. Brown-yellowish combines very well with blue.
March 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 11th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely mix of architecture. London has some really lovely buildings!

Ian
March 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture
March 11th, 2023  
