Photo 435
One Blackfriars
Continuing on my architectural theme this month, here’s another example of a magnificent London high rise, juxtaposition with another modern building. You could almost say it’s a sculpture in its own right.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1071
photos
158
followers
220
following
119% complete
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Latest from all albums
433
249
384
434
250
385
435
251
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
architecture
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking buildings.
March 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the way that the glass reflects the surroundings and changes throughout the day.
March 11th, 2023
Jan Talmon
ace
Well spotted. Brown-yellowish combines very well with blue.
March 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 11th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely mix of architecture. London has some really lovely buildings!
Ian
March 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
March 11th, 2023
