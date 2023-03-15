Previous
Next
Zurich Mish Mash by rensala
Photo 439

Zurich Mish Mash

What a difference in architectural style here in Zurich. Virtually no high rises at all and tons of steeples pop up where you least expect them.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking architecture.
March 15th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh...love this......so odd !
March 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
so beautifully captured!
March 15th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Wow, what an excellent shot. Really enjoying your photos.
March 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely style of buildings.
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise