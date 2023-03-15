Sign up
Photo 439
Zurich Mish Mash
What a difference in architectural style here in Zurich. Virtually no high rises at all and tons of steeples pop up where you least expect them.
15th March 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
church
,
clock
,
architecture
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking architecture.
March 15th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh...love this......so odd !
March 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
so beautifully captured!
March 15th, 2023
Mallory
ace
Wow, what an excellent shot. Really enjoying your photos.
March 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely style of buildings.
March 15th, 2023
