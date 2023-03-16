Sign up
Photo 440
Zurich Bahnhof
I love train stations in Europe
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice POV
March 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Very ornate.
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
It would be so nice to see ceilings done like that today. Beautiful shot!
March 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous interior and pov.
March 16th, 2023
Lesley
ace
This is superb. Awesome ceiling, and I like to see the figures framed by the arch.
March 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Magnificent building. So much detail in the arches and molding. Nice capture and pov.
March 16th, 2023
