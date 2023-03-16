Previous
Zurich Bahnhof by rensala
Photo 440

Zurich Bahnhof

I love train stations in Europe
16th March 2023

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Jan Talmon ace
Nice POV
March 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Very ornate.
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
It would be so nice to see ceilings done like that today. Beautiful shot!
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous interior and pov.
March 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is superb. Awesome ceiling, and I like to see the figures framed by the arch.
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Magnificent building. So much detail in the arches and molding. Nice capture and pov.
March 16th, 2023  
