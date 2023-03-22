Sign up
Photo 446
Highbury & Islington
Back in London now, this is the view of the front gates of the Estorick Art Gallery from one of the upper windows looking towards St Mary’s Islington.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1104
photos
159
followers
221
following
122% complete
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
444
394
395
261
445
446
262
396
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2023 12:38pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
March 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This could be the suburbs of any town or city. Great view of a little bit of London.
March 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 22nd, 2023
