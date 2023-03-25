Sign up
Photo 449
Maida Vale
Beautiful brick apartment blocks in a lovely part of London called Little Venice as the Regents Canal runs through the area. Whilst some trees are in full blossom others are still pretty stark.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1113
photos
159
followers
221
following
123% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th March 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
architecture
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with great colors and beautiful architecture.
March 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Love this!
March 25th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
I love that area
March 25th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely composition.
March 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely architecture!
March 25th, 2023
