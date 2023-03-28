Previous
Fortune Green Mansions by rensala
Fortune Green Mansions

I liked how the windows popped up in different colours. I didn’t notice when I took the shot. The pollarded tree looks pretty stark though.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
carol white ace
Great POV and composition.Fav😊
March 28th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Awesome shot
March 28th, 2023  
