Conducting from on High

At least that’s what it looked like to me.



But when I researched it I found that the statue depicts the artist Gavin Turk posing as the famous artist Sir Joshua Reynolds. It stands on the Coronet Cinema in London’s Notting Hill Gate which was renamed The Print Room a few years ago. Once a cinema, it is now a theatre. Like other theatres, it was closed for a long time during 2020 and early 2021 because of the covid19 lockdowns. During this prolonged period of closures, a statue was placed upon the dome that stands above the theatre’s main entrance.



When seen from the east, the new sculpture looks like a painter holding a palette and his brush. However, I read that when seen from the west, the viewer might be led to believe that the statue is of a man holding a gun.



I like my theory better.



