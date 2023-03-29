Previous
Conducting from on High by rensala
Conducting from on High

At least that’s what it looked like to me.

But when I researched it I found that the statue depicts the artist Gavin Turk posing as the famous artist Sir Joshua Reynolds. It stands on the Coronet Cinema in London’s Notting Hill Gate which was renamed The Print Room a few years ago. Once a cinema, it is now a theatre. Like other theatres, it was closed for a long time during 2020 and early 2021 because of the covid19 lockdowns. During this prolonged period of closures, a statue was placed upon the dome that stands above the theatre’s main entrance.

When seen from the east, the new sculpture looks like a painter holding a palette and his brush. However, I read that when seen from the west, the viewer might be led to believe that the statue is of a man holding a gun.

I like my theory better.

29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Sue Cooper ace
I definitely think he looks as if he’s conducting from on high. I too like your theory better.
March 29th, 2023  
