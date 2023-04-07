Previous
Lamb’s Ears by rensala
Lamb’s Ears

At least, that’s what my PlantNet App says. It’s a very unusual leaf.

7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
