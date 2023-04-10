Sign up
Photo 465
Pink Kalanchoe
At least, that’s what I think it is called. With a little painterly effect with the Brushstrokes App.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1161
photos
160
followers
223
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th April 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pink
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes it is. Nice effect.
April 10th, 2023
