Spring Arrivals by rensala
Photo 468

Spring Arrivals

Born this morning at 7am Zurich time, Florence Rose and Alice Erin to our son and DIL. Everyone doing well but exhausted. We shall be going to meet our granddaughters this weekend.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Photo Details

