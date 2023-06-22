Sign up
Previous
Photo 538
Jointed (19)
Making crepe paper flowers wasn’t as easy as it looked!
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
5
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1380
photos
164
followers
226
following
147% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2023 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jointed
,
june23words
Call me Joe
ace
Love the Cartiers…❤️👌
June 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@joemuli
🤣 I only just noticed
June 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
I am sure it is not easy, we have the same bracelet taste ;-)
June 22nd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
It doesn't even look easy! I'm impressed. Well done!
June 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Always nice to see hands at work.
June 22nd, 2023
