Previous
Jointed (19) by rensala
Photo 538

Jointed (19)

Making crepe paper flowers wasn’t as easy as it looked!
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Love the Cartiers…❤️👌
June 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@joemuli 🤣 I only just noticed
June 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
I am sure it is not easy, we have the same bracelet taste ;-)
June 22nd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
It doesn't even look easy! I'm impressed. Well done!
June 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Always nice to see hands at work.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise