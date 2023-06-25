Sign up
Photo 541
Jutting
Yesterday’s post ‘Illusions’ featured a small part of a larger sculpture by Argentina artist Tomas Saraceno as part of an exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery London. I guess I can say there are lots of ‘jutting’ pieces to it.
25th June 2023
Karen
ace
I love this! It looks like a bunch of bird houses. And a dead ringer for the word jutting!
June 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 25th, 2023
