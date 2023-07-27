Previous
The Universal Prayer by rensala
Photo 573

The Universal Prayer

This amazing statue by sculptures N'Dary Lo, is situated on Place Gabriel Péri, in front of the Hôtel de Ville in Apt. It stands 7.5 meters with a wingspan of three meters. There’s a young man leaning on his right foot for perspective.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Mags
Love the historical perspective with the sculpture and older buildings.
July 27th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle
Cool image!
July 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
July 27th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Reaching for the sky. Quite uplifting.
July 27th, 2023  
Kathy A
Wow, great statue
July 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
Amazing sculpture, well captured
July 27th, 2023  
