Previous
Photo 573
The Universal Prayer
This amazing statue by sculptures N'Dary Lo, is situated on Place Gabriel Péri, in front of the Hôtel de Ville in Apt. It stands 7.5 meters with a wingspan of three meters. There’s a young man leaning on his right foot for perspective.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
6
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
statue
Mags
ace
Love the historical perspective with the sculpture and older buildings.
July 27th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Cool image!
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 27th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Reaching for the sky. Quite uplifting.
July 27th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Wow, great statue
July 27th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing sculpture, well captured
July 27th, 2023
