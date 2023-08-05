Previous
Aubergine Parmigiana by rensala
Photo 582

Aubergine Parmigiana

5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
159% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
August 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done. I like it.
August 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
I know it tastes fabulous, not aware it was such a great abstract too.
August 5th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Cool abstract
August 5th, 2023  
