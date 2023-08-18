Previous
USS Arizona Memorial, Pearl Harbour by rensala
Photo 595

USS Arizona Memorial, Pearl Harbour

With the tragedy of Hawaii on our minds, Thomas and I were reflecting on our trip there back in 2018 and looking at the photos we took.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Wylie ace
that's an interesting one to work out, great colours.
August 18th, 2023  
haskar ace
Very drama abstract. Lovely shapes and colours.
August 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shapes and colours! You have a great eye for abstracts and colours.
August 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great rainbow effect to capture your period of reflection.
August 18th, 2023  
