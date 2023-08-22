Sign up
Previous
Photo 599
Floral Scribbles
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very pretty.
August 22nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Renee, I am loving your abstracts. fav
August 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@briaan
thank you so much Brian - I’m really having fun with them this time around, especially that I don’t plan in advance and allow myself to get inspired
August 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
another amazing one, the colours are just fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you so much, this started its life as a beautiful plant I photographed at my friend’s house yesterday
August 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Really interesting abstract. I like the colour and patterns
August 22nd, 2023
