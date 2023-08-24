Previous
Happy Hour by rensala
Photo 601

Happy Hour

Aperol plus
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
My Niece thinks that Aperol tastes of earwax. She has obviously tried both.
August 24th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 🤣
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise