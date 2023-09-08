Previous
Velazquez at the Prado by rensala
Velazquez at the Prado

What an amazing museum. Four hours later we think we’ve seen maybe half but probably not quite all there was to see. So many amazing Goya’s and Velazquez of course. Sadly no photography allowed inside.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
PhotoCrazy ace
Sounds wonderful!
September 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh well. They want you to buy their photos on postcards I guess. Nice outdoor capture of the statue though.
September 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 8th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous day by the sound of it.
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds an interesting museum to visit.
September 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pov.
September 8th, 2023  
