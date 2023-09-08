Sign up
Photo 616
Velazquez at the Prado
What an amazing museum. Four hours later we think we’ve seen maybe half but probably not quite all there was to see. So many amazing Goya’s and Velazquez of course. Sadly no photography allowed inside.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
6
2
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
museum
art
statue
Sounds wonderful!
September 8th, 2023
Oh well. They want you to buy their photos on postcards I guess. Nice outdoor capture of the statue though.
September 8th, 2023
Wonderful
September 8th, 2023
Fabulous day by the sound of it.
September 8th, 2023
Sounds an interesting museum to visit.
September 8th, 2023
Wonderful capture and pov.
September 8th, 2023
