Previous
Photo 635
Doggie Face
… or sawn off rusty pipe.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1672
photos
162
followers
196
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th October 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
pipe
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful textures and I see the doggie face :-)
October 9th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Cool shot! I love the colours and textures.
October 9th, 2023
Wylie
ace
It does look a bit like a tongue sticking out.
October 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous rusty textures and colours.
October 9th, 2023
