Previous
Doggie Face by rensala
Photo 635

Doggie Face

… or sawn off rusty pipe.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful textures and I see the doggie face :-)
October 9th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Cool shot! I love the colours and textures.
October 9th, 2023  
Wylie ace
It does look a bit like a tongue sticking out.
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous rusty textures and colours.
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise