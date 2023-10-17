Previous
When you have the cinema all to yourselves by rensala
Photo 643

When you have the cinema all to yourselves

.. on a Tuesday afternoon matinée. We saw Maggie Smith in Miracle Club. We both balled our eyes out!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
Great to have the place to yourselves.
October 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous is that, I love her and would have liked to see it! Fabulous capture of the cinema and hubby ;-)
October 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - of your VP performance - she is a great actress!!
October 17th, 2023  
julia ace
Yeo we had a private viewing for this Movie as well.. and yes there were tears.
October 17th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great picture
October 17th, 2023  
Monica
Great shot - the film hasn't been released here... so I have to keep waiting!
October 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 17th, 2023  
