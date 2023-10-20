Previous
Cuddles all round by rensala
Photo 646

Cuddles all round

So good to be here with our family. The girls were six months old last week - they are good and solid now and growing very fast.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

Cordiander
What a good time! So cute...
October 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Priceless
October 20th, 2023  
Monica
Fabulous collage
October 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww how lovely! Sweet collage. Can’t believe they are 6 months old already!
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh how wonderful for all
October 20th, 2023  
Kate ace
All look great
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute. They look very engaged in all happening around them.
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking collage.
October 20th, 2023  
