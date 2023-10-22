Sign up
Photo 648
Photo 648
Bye Bye for Now
It was hard to tear ourselves away today from these two little angels. We are now safely back home but thoroughly exhausted and sadly my bad back has definitely gotten worse. So a few days of downtime are probably in order.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
twins
,
people-26
Susan Wakely
ace
They look such gorgeous happy little girls. Take it easy.
October 22nd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Beautiful….
October 22nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
What treasures! Definitely can cause sore backs…,, two of them too! ❤️
October 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They are adorable and look so happy!
October 22nd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Such a cute photo - hope your back comes good with some rest.
October 22nd, 2023
