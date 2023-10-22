Previous
Bye Bye for Now by rensala
Photo 648

Bye Bye for Now

It was hard to tear ourselves away today from these two little angels. We are now safely back home but thoroughly exhausted and sadly my bad back has definitely gotten worse. So a few days of downtime are probably in order.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
They look such gorgeous happy little girls. Take it easy.
October 22nd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful….
October 22nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
What treasures! Definitely can cause sore backs…,, two of them too! ❤️
October 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They are adorable and look so happy!
October 22nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Such a cute photo - hope your back comes good with some rest.
October 22nd, 2023  
