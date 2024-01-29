Previous
United Reform Church, Barnet

Stuck in traffic on the way home, shot this from the car. I rather liked the position of the tree in relation to the building
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C ace
The tree nicely frames the beautiful church. A great shot from the car!
January 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hehe can't wait for Feb eh!
January 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking building.
January 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture, such a great building and framing.
January 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@koalagardens just practicing😉
January 29th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
January 29th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent architecture
January 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely b/w capture !
January 29th, 2024  
