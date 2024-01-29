Sign up
Previous
Photo 731
United Reform Church, Barnet
Stuck in traffic on the way home, shot this from the car. I rather liked the position of the tree in relation to the building
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
8
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1971
photos
169
followers
197
following
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
729
548
730
549
689
731
550
690
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th January 2024 2:55pm
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
architecture
Corinne C
ace
The tree nicely frames the beautiful church. A great shot from the car!
January 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hehe can't wait for Feb eh!
January 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking building.
January 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, such a great building and framing.
January 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@koalagardens
just practicing😉
January 29th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
January 29th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent architecture
January 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely b/w capture !
January 29th, 2024
