Previous
Photo 733
Tonight it’s the turn of fancy cars
On the way to our art group today, couldn’t help noticing this beauty in the Lotus showroom opposite the Ritz Hotel.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1977
photos
169
followers
197
following
200% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st January 2024 10:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lotus
,
sportscar
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that you can see a reflection of the Ritz Hotel sign.
January 31st, 2024
