Tonight it’s the turn of fancy cars by rensala
Photo 733

Tonight it’s the turn of fancy cars

On the way to our art group today, couldn’t help noticing this beauty in the Lotus showroom opposite the Ritz Hotel.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely
I like that you can see a reflection of the Ritz Hotel sign.
January 31st, 2024  
