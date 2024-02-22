Sign up
Photo 755
Coco Chanel
A few shots from the exhibition at the V&A exhibition- quite a contrast to the London Rebels at the Design Museum last week. We’ve been watching the series ‘The New Look’ on Apple+ about CC and CD during the war years. It’s excellent
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
5
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2042
photos
173
followers
197
following
206% complete
View this month »
Views
21
Comments
5
Album
365
museum
fashion
exhibition
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh very nice.
February 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful collage and captures. I can imagine that this was a wonderful exhibit. I know I would've enjoyed it.
February 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat collage
February 22nd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful collage
February 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 22nd, 2024
